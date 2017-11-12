Good Deeds: Family for the food bank

Kelowna family and others make it a tradition to give back to the food bank

Every year, for the past six years, the Vanstone-Hunchak family has supported the Central Okanagan Food Bank with their generous tradition of giving.

From left to right Kevin, Mathew, Olivia and Lisa with their donation of $1,780.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank received plenty of support from the community, from families, like the Vanstone-Hunchak’s to other individual and corporate donations.

As Christmas is on the way, it’s a good time to help out.

