Good Deeds: Family for the food bank

Every year, for the past six years, the Vanstone-Hunchak family has supported the Central Okanagan Food Bank with their generous tradition of giving.
From left to right Kevin, Mathew, Olivia and Lisa with their donation of $1,780.
The Central Okanagan Food Bank received plenty of support from the community, from families, like the Vanstone-Hunchak’s to other individual and corporate donations.
As Christmas is on the way, it’s a good time to help out.
