Every year, for the past six years, the Vanstone Hunchak family has supported the Central Okanagan Food Bank with their generous tradition of giving. From left to right Kevin, Mathew, Olivia and Lisa with their donation of $1,780. - Image: Contributed

Good Deeds: Family for the food bank

Kelowna family and others make it a tradition to give back to the food bank

Every year, for the past six years, the Vanstone-Hunchak family has supported the Central Okanagan Food Bank with their generous tradition of giving.

From left to right Kevin, Mathew, Olivia and Lisa with their donation of $1,780.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank received plenty of support from the community, from families, like the Vanstone-Hunchak’s to other individual and corporate donations.

As Christmas is on the way, it’s a good time to help out.

