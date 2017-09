Bush fire Sunday at Rayburn Marine brought under control in short order by Kelowna Fire Department

A member of the Kelowna Fire Department drenches a small grass fire Sunday behind Rayburn Marine in Kelowna. -Images: Warren Henderson/Capital News

A grass fire just off Enterprise Way in Kelowna Sunday afternoon was quickly brought under control by members of the Kelowna Fire Department.

A two-man crew responded to the scene of the small fire in some grass and small bushes behind Rayburn Marine at around 12:30 p.m. The fire took only minutes to fully extinguish.

There was a cat tractor working in the area at the time the fire sparked up.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.