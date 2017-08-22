UPDATE: Grass fire near Highway 33 under control

Several fire departments have been called in to battle a blaze in the Black Mountain area.

UPDATE: 2:18 p.m.

Fire crews are reportedly getting the blaze off the side of Highway 33 under control.

According to those on scene there is no more visible flames and firefighters are building a hand guard around the area.

Highway 33 remains alternating lanes in the area.

—————

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

The rapidly moving grass fire alongside Highway 33 is now spreading up hill towards structures.

BC Wildfire Service has been called in to support the local fire departments, with six firefighters and an air tanker.

B.C. Ambulance is also on scene.

The blaze is estimated to be 2 hectares in size.

——————-

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze that started on the side of Highway 33 about 1:15 p.m.

Smoke can be seen rising from the Black Mountain area, near Brentwood Road.

Several fire departments are on scene attaching the flames from all sides.

RCMP are also in attendance to assist with traffic control— drivers can expect alternating lanes on Highway 33.

Structures are in the vicinity and are threatened.

More to come.