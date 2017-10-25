Updated: Stump fire on WFN land

A stump was found with smoke billowing out of it on Westbank First Nation land Wednesday

Updated:

The cause of smoke came from a stump on fire, according to assistant fire chief Chad Gartell.

It appears suspicious as it was a rainy day, and the stump was on fire in the middle of a ravine, but no word has been given on the cause of the fire, he said.

It took fire crews time to get to the stump due to its location.

Original:

Emergency crews were on scene Wednesday after reports of a grass fire on Westbank First Nation land.

Two fire trucks arrived to battle a fire in a ravine on Horizon Road, from Hwy 97 around 11:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Capital News will update the story as more information becomes available.

