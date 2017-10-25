Updated: Stump fire on WFN land

Updated:
The cause of smoke came from a stump on fire, according to assistant fire chief Chad Gartell.
It appears suspicious as it was a rainy day, and the stump was on fire in the middle of a ravine, but no word has been given on the cause of the fire, he said.
It took fire crews time to get to the stump due to its location.
Emergency crews were on scene Wednesday after reports of a grass fire on Westbank First Nation land.
Two fire trucks arrived to battle a fire in a ravine on Horizon Road, from Hwy 97 around 11:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The Capital News will update the story as more information becomes available.
