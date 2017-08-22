Green options for back-to-school shopping

Have a greener school year by shopping smart.

This fall, the Recycling Council of British Columbia invites you to kick off the new school year on a green note.

“From kindergarteners all the way to post-secondary students, there are lots of ways each of us can do to reduce our impact on the earth,” says Brock Macdonald, RCBC chief executive officer.

Here are some easy tips on going green during the back to school season:

Plan Ahead: Before shopping, make a list of what you or your children already have and what you actually need to avoid overspending on unnecessary supplies. Sibling hand-me-downs for clothing, backpacks, and durable goods are always the go-to choice, but if you’re looking for something different, check out thrift/consignment stores for fresh threads or the refurbished section at local electronics stores for deals on last year’s laptops and tablets.

Buy Green: If you do need to buy new supplies, choose eco-friendly brands and products with minimal or recyclable packaging. Pick cardboard and paper notebooks over vinyl binders. Buy writing instruments that are easily refillable or made from recycled materials. Futureproof your purchases by choosing high-quality products.

Start with One Thing and Keep Building Momentum: Walk, bike, or take transit to school. Organize a carpool. Set time aside to make healthy lunches. Pack them in reusable bags. Check out the RCBC Zero Waste Lunch Challenge for classrooms and schools. Practicing greener choices and building momentum ensures a more sustainable world for future generations.