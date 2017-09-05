Greyback Mountain fire calms

The Greyback Mountain fire south of Kelowna is showing less aggressive behaviour today

The Greyback Mountain wildfire south of Kelowna is holding at 35 hectares in size.

Fire information officer Justine Hunse says the fire is displaying less aggressive behaviour today.

“The fire has quieted down compared to yesterday,” says Hunse. “Yesterday we were looking at a rank three and today we are down to rank one to two. What we mean by that is a smouldering ground fire with some open flame.”

Hunse says they have 27 firefighters on site today, working with support staff and air support as needed.

“There are structures in the vicinity of the wildfire, but none are considered threatened at this time.”

