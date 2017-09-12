Grindrod woman talk of the town

Shelly Reglin of Grindrod won half a million dollars on the Extra from the Sept. 1 Lotto Max draw. (BCLC photo)

Shelly Reglin has become a bit of a local celebrity in Grindrod after winning $500,000.

The big win comes from playing the Extra on the Sept. 1 Lotto Max draw.

“It’s a small town so basically everyone knows I won,” smiled Reglin.

“Everyone is really excited and happy for me!”

Reglin says her win still needs time to sink in, but she looks forward to figuring out what to do with her winnings.

“I still don’t really believe it,” she said.

“I might fix my house or get a new one, help out my kids, and maybe buy a motorhome to travel around B.C.”

Reglin’s winning ticket was purchased at the Red Basket Food Store in Enderby.

