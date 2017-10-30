Alex Louie, also known as Senk’lip, was found guilty on all counts for attempting to smuggle two handguns across the border. Senk’lip attempted to discredit the court’s jurisdiction over him as an Indigenous man. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News)

Guilty on nine counts for gun smuggling

Alex Louie, also known as Senk’lip, attempted to bring two handguns across the border in February

A man has been found guilty of attempting to smuggle firearms in an unusual trial that spanned much of last week.

Alex Louie, who goes by Senk’lip, was facing nine charges related to the Feb. 1 incident this year, when he attempted to take two handguns across the border, wiring them to the undercarriage of his vehicle.

Senk’lip had attempted to argue the court had no jurisdiction over him as an Indigenous man on unceded territory, but Justice Arne Silverman shot that argument down before the trial began.

Related: Justice rules B.C. courts hold jurisdiction over Indigenous man

Senk’lip, who self-represented in Penticton’s courthouse all throughout the trial and pre-trial processes, is set to appear Dec. 21 for a sentencing hearing.

Senk’lip appeared to find difficulties with navigating the legal system, with no lawyer to help him along the way. That had led to a number of hiccups in the process, with Silverman sending the jury out to explain legal issues with Senk’lip’s line of questioning at times during cross-examination.

Related: Lack of lawyer causes roadblocks in trial

Canada Border Services Agency officers testified to searching his vehicle and finding handgun parts, leading them to search the vehicle more thoroughly and discover two handguns strapped to the bottom of Senk’lip’s car by wire.

Related: Man charged with smuggling handguns across Osoyoos border

Related:Man calls for judge’s arrest, gets trial date

Previous story
Downtown Light Up adds winter street market
Next story
FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Just Posted

National recognition for West Kelowna school’s Indigenous student academy

Program helps drastically reduce Mount Boucherie’s Indigenous student dropout rate

Downtown Light Up adds winter street market

Kelowna plans for its downtown Christmas event have been released

Letter: Kelowna’s squirrels, meet Hawaiian rats

Kelowna letter-writer says Hawaii is dealing with an invasive problem of its own

Public portable defibrillator now at seniors’ residence in Kelowna

Defibrillator at Hawthorn Park part of a public network of portable AEDs

Search and rescue volunteers out to keep Halloween safe in Kelowna

Volunteers will be patrolling the streets in the Rutland area Halloween night Tuesday evening

Haunted walk takes road less travelled

Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror offers no reprieve from the horrors that lurk in the dark

Farmer’s Slaughters kick off season with bottle drive fundraiser

The Okanagan Shuswap Roller Derby Association (OSRDA) needs your help to kick start their season.

Parents of suspect in Kamloops standoff say system failed their son

Shane Caron was taken into custody early Saturday morning at the conclusion of a 17-hour standoff with police.

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

Family thankful for community support

One month after her nine-year-old daughter was air-lifted to the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for emergency surgery, Kara Kazimer still cannot find the words to express herself.

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

Guilty on nine counts for gun smuggling

Alex Louie, also known as Senk’lip, attempted to bring two handguns across the border in February

Heat women sweep Spartans

UBC Okanagan on three-game Canada West volleyball winning streak

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

Most Read