Guilty on nine counts for gun smuggling

Alex Louie, also known as Senk’lip, attempted to bring two handguns across the border in February

Alex Louie, also known as Senk’lip, was found guilty on all counts for attempting to smuggle two handguns across the border. Senk’lip attempted to discredit the court’s jurisdiction over him as an Indigenous man. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News)

A man has been found guilty of attempting to smuggle firearms in an unusual trial that spanned much of last week.

Alex Louie, who goes by Senk’lip, was facing nine charges related to the Feb. 1 incident this year, when he attempted to take two handguns across the border, wiring them to the undercarriage of his vehicle.

Senk’lip had attempted to argue the court had no jurisdiction over him as an Indigenous man on unceded territory, but Justice Arne Silverman shot that argument down before the trial began.

Senk’lip, who self-represented in Penticton’s courthouse all throughout the trial and pre-trial processes, is set to appear Dec. 21 for a sentencing hearing.

Senk’lip appeared to find difficulties with navigating the legal system, with no lawyer to help him along the way. That had led to a number of hiccups in the process, with Silverman sending the jury out to explain legal issues with Senk’lip’s line of questioning at times during cross-examination.

Canada Border Services Agency officers testified to searching his vehicle and finding handgun parts, leading them to search the vehicle more thoroughly and discover two handguns strapped to the bottom of Senk’lip’s car by wire.

