Guilty plea in Lytton stabbing death

— Kamloops this Week

A Lytton man charged with murder in connection to the 2016 death of his uncle has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Colton Smith entered a guilty plea in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops on Monday to one count of manslaughter.

The 23-year-old was charged with second-degree murder following the stabbing death of his uncle, J.J. Smith, outside a house party in Lytton on Jan. 22, 2016.

He had been slated to stand trial before a judge and jury.

Smith is expected to return to court for sentencing submissions to begin on Nov. 6.