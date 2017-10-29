Halloween lives in the Central Okanagan

Halloween events too place in Kelowna and Lake Country on a festive Sunday

The spirit of Halloween was alive and well Sunday in the Central Okanagan.

Festive events in both Lake Country and Kelowna brought revellers out to enjoy the annual celebration, wearing costumes, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating.

To put the finishing touches on a busy day, the Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk, with hundreds taking part, was held last night at Reiswig Regional Park at Wood Lake.

Lake Country’s Gambell Farms gave Halloweeners a chance to show their creativity and skill at a pumpkin carving contest.

Hoof Prints Barnyard in Kelowna had its Boobarn decorated for all to see until 4 p.m.

Halloween flash tattoos were the order of the day at NSI Tattoo in Lake Country.

