Have you seen Tara Frederick?

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person

The Kelowna RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since Oct. 8.

A friend reported 48-year-old Tara Frederick missing, after she failed to attend a residence to collect her belongings. Tara was last seen walking on Hein Road, and does not have her cell phone with her.

Frederick is described as:

Caucasian female

168 cm (5’ 5)

55 kg (122 lbs)

Green eyes

Black hair

If you have any information or you witnessed anyone in the area please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.