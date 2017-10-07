Have your say in Kelowna’s downtown street furniture

Sunday is the last chance to have your say in the city’s downtown streetscaping project.

Residents have until Oct. 8 to provide online feedback as the city is working to coordinate the street furniture (benches, trash receptacles, bike racks and traffic bollards) that are installed throughout the downtown’s four different districts: the cultural district, residential district, business district, and historic and entertainment district, according to the City of Kelowna.

Coordinating these streetscape elements will ensure a consistent look through each district, promote their unique identities and make them more comfortable and inviting places to be, said the city.

More information about the project can be found at getinvolved.kelowna.ca. Residents can also complete the online survey using that link.