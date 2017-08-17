Heart-wrenching video pays tribute to wildfire crews

Video of the Elephant Hill wildfire and firefighters on scene is bringing B.C. residents to tears

A video circling on social media has B.C. residents welling up with tears.

The video is a series of photos shot of the Elephant Hill fire line, from both the ground and the air.

From clouds of smoke, to raging flames, to personal shots of firefighters on their down time, the video has really touched a nerve with those affected by the B.C. wildfires.

The video was shot by several people working with Coldstream helicopters.

Bryce N Justine wrote on Facebook; “My entire life was in this forest and on these lakes. All my best memories from my whole life burnt up and mostly destroyed. Every day this fire burns I feel my heart breaking.”

While Tyler Parolin made a post thanking firefighters, “This fire is tragic. It consumes my mind and my life right now, but words can never express the appreciation of the men and women fighting this fire for us.”

Tricia Ruud-Bickett also thanked the firefighters, as well as their families and friends who have supported their efforts during this intense wildfire season.

The Elephant Hill wildfire, which started south of Ashcroft on July 6, has expanded to 168,092 hectares as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15.

Most of the recent expansion has been on the north and northeast sections of the fire, with significant growth toward Green Lake. The fire has also reached Young Lake.

The fire is officially listed as out of control.