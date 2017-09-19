Help name the new school in the mission

With construction set to begin on a new middle school, Kelowna officials look to the public

Central Okanagan Public Schools is seeking suggestions from the community to name a new middle school in the Upper Mission area.

Currently known as Okanagan Mission Middle School, the facility will serve Grade 6 to 8 students in the area. Construction will begin this fall.

“It’s important that we ask the community to help name this school,” said Moyra Baxter, chairperson of the Board of Education. “The name will reflect the area and its residents, which will increase the community’s sense of ownership and identification with the school.”

Superintendent of schools/CEO for Central Okanagan Public Schools Kevin Kaardal explains that it is important to name the school early in the process.

“Naming the school prior to its opening guides all of us,” said Kaardal. “Having a permanent name in place during construction helps us plan with purpose and supports the development of a vision to meet the needs of every learner who will benefit from the new school.”

Until September 29, the public can submit their written suggestions to the School Board Office or participate in an online survey here.