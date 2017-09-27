Helping businesses thrive in the Okanagan

October is a good month for local businesses.

The sixth annual Central Okanagan Business Walk will help launch Small Business Month in the Central Okanagan with volunteers representing business stakeholder organizations throughout the region, which are ready to hit the pavement to connect with up to 400 businesses, according to a Central Okanagan Business Walk release.

The walk takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Lake Country, Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna and Peachland Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Through a brief conversational survey, the Business Walk gathers important information that identifies program and service opportunities aimed at helping Central Okanagan businesses grow, said the release. This year’s walk will include questions about employee retention and recruitment challenges, as well as the impact of fires and flooding in the region.

To date, more than 2,000 Central Okanagan businesses have participated in the Central Okanagan Business Walk program. One-on-one follow up assistance has been provided to businesses related to such topics as signage, zoning, parking, exporting and B2B connections. Opportunities to support business growth have been communicated to municipalities, Chambers of Commerce and Business Improvement areas throughout the region, said the release.

Business owners and managers are encouraged to be at their business the morning of Oct. 4 when the Business Walk teams are out.