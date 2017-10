Kelowna Fire Department assists boats with sail problems on Okanagan Lake

A Kelowna Fire Department marine rescue crew was called out to assist some sailboats on Sunday morning. -Image: Contributed

Emergency crews responded to the call of a sailboat with a broken mast Sunday on Okanagan Lake near bear Creek Park.

The Kelowna Fire Department sent out a Marine Rescue boat and assisted two crafts which were experiencing sail problems.

The original call came from a 22-foot sail boat with two people aboard.

High winds and choppy waters have made for challenging sailing conditions today on the lake.

No other details are available at this time.