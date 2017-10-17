Highway 1 open after rocks fall on vehicle

Large rocks fell on a vehicle on Highway 1 outside Revelstoke.

UPDATE: 4:18 p.m.

Highway 1 is now open in both directions after rocks fell onto vehicle.

Drivers in the area reported fallen trees and debris on the road after an intese fall storm blew through the area, Tuesday afternoon.

————

Highway 1 is closed near Three Valley Gap following a vehicle incident.

The highway shut down just before 3 p.m. 19 kilometres west of Revelstoke — there is no detour in place.

Kim Nadeau writes on social media that a vehicle was hit by several rocks that tumbled down a cliffside.

According to Nadeau the driver appears to be OK; however both sides of the highway are shut down.