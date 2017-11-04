Highway 1 in Salmon Arm closed after gravel truck, pick-up truck crash

The accident occurred just after the 97B turnoff, and emergency crews are on scene.

Update: 2:15 p.m.

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle crash about five kilometres east of Salmon Arm.

Drive BC reports that alternate routes are available via Highway 97B and Highway 97A, with no estimated time of reopening of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The collision, involving a gravel truck/trailer and a small blue pick-up truck, occurred around noon near the Cal-Van Motel, close to the turn-off to Highway 97B.

The pick-up truck sustained extensive damage. Its canopy was left several metres west of where the vehicle came to rest.

Emergency personnel including police, fire and road rescue responded. Crews were using the jaws of life to extract someone from inside the pickup.

It’s not known how many people were in the vehicles nor how many were injured.

More to come.