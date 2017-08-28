Highway 33 closed again

Although the fire in Joe Rich has reached a point that 600 area residents were able to return home Sunday, it’s still creating difficulty on the nearby highway.

Highway 33 has been closed again in both directions, according to Drive BC, despite being partially opened this weekend. A re-evaluation will be made this morning.

RELATED: FIRE 20 PER CENT CONTAINED

For safety reasons, the return home is going to be a slow process. Residents are urged to be patient as RCMP, Ministry of Transportation and Canadian Forces personnel manage the return to neighbourhoods where Evacuation Orders have been rescinded. Many of these areas are beside areas that remain on Evacuation Order.

Other than household pets, like cats and dogs, animals are not be permitted back in at this time, due to the uncertainty about fire behaviour and the potential for Evacuation Orders to be re-instated if necessary.

Residents on the Falcon Ridge water system are restricted to household use only – no irrigation permitted to preserve water supply to fight the fire.

For an updated, interactive map of the revised evacuation order and alert areas, www.cordemergency.ca.

Important Information for Those Returning Home

As active fire suppression work continues throughout the area of the fire, people are asked to stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and crews.

Residents are reminded they may encounter various hazards on private properties as a result of the forest fire. BC Emergency Preparedness has additional information for returning home after a wildfire.

As of last night, the fire was 20 per cent contained. See more details here.