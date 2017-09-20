Highway 97 work at Reid’s Corner

The Highway 97 widening work at Sexsmith Road will shift into high gear as crews move closer to the anticipated completion of the $54 million project before the end of the year.

Contractor Emile Anderson Construction says activity will continue in the vicinity of Reid’s Corner as the remaining lanes are reconstructed over the next several weeks.

Traffic movements during the reconstruction work will be as follows:

• From Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 a.m. there will be no access from Highway 97 to Old Vernon Rd or from Old Vernon Road to the highway. There will also be no left turns permitted from the highway northbound on to Sexsmith Road. Access to Old Vernon Road and Sexsmith Road will be possible via Edwards Road, Adams Road, Ackland Road, Commercial Drive and Rutland Road.

• From Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 a.m. to Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. turns onto, and off of, Highway 97 from Sexsmith Road and Old Vernon Road will be restricted to right turns only. Through traffic on both Highway 97 and Sexsmith/Old Vernon Road will be permitted.

• From Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 2 at 7 a.m. there will be no access from Highway 97 to Sexsmith Road or from Sexsmith R0ad to Highway 97 and no left turns from the highway southbound onto Old Vernon Road. Access to Old Vernon Road and Sexsmith Road will be via Edwards Road, Adams Road, Ackland Road, Commercial Drive and Rutland Road.

Full traffic movements will be restored as of Monday, Oct. 2 at 7 a.m.

Drivers are advised to obey all traffic signs and traffic personnel and detour signs will be in place throughout construction area.

Last week, two accesses onto Highway 97—from Old Vernon Road and Commercial Drive—were permanently closed.

The province is widening Highway 97, between Edwards Road and Highway 33 to six lanes, upgrading the major intersections at Leathead, McCurdy, Findlay/Hollywood and Sexsmith and realigning Rutland Road in the Reid’s Corner area.