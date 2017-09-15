Highway widening in Kelowna prompts access closures

Two permanent closures as result of Highway 97 six-laning work near Reid’s Corner.

Two connections to Highway 97 in the Reid’s Corner area of Kelowna are being closed permanently as part of the construction work to widen the Highway to six lanes in the area.

The Ministry of Transportation closed the highway on-ramp by Auction World off Sexsmith Road and Old Vernon Road Thursday night.

On Sept. 17, the south-bound left-turn lane off the highway onto Commercial Drive will be permanently closed.

The closures are part of the six-laning project through Kelowna from Highway 33 to Edwards Road that will also see the realignment of Rutland Road with Acland Road relieve congestion at the intersection of Old Vernon Road and Sexsmith Road.

Detour options for the closed Highway 97 accesses are available via the new Rutland Road, Acland Road and Edwards Road until the ultimate configurations of the Sexsmith Road Intersection and the new Rutland Road Intersection are completed.

The entire six-laning project is scheduled to be complete next spring.