DeHart: Hip, designer frames found at Wink i Wear

By Maxine DeHart

Wink i Wear at #7 – 605 KLO Road is Canada’s first supplier and currently only one of two authorized retailers for Enchroma eyewear. Owned and operated by licensed optician Laura Draycott, Enchroma lenses help colour-blind people to see colours, enhance the vibrancy and saturation of certain colours and improve colour discrimination, depth and detail perception. They have sample glasses for people to try and see how they work. Enchroma are available in indoor and outdoor styles along with customized prescription lenses. Wink i Wear offers many designer frames that cannot be found anywhere else in the valley and their own line of eye glasses with classic shapes and edgy sensibility. Lines carried area Drift, Face a Face, Orgreen, J.F. Rey, Etnia Barcelona and Lerocher New York. If you like the Johnny Depp look, they are the sole retailer for Tart Optical in Canada. Call 250-862-9465. www.winkiwear.com.

More grand prize winners have come forward in the Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast. They are Anjali Inman ($1,000 travel voucher donated by Mario’s Towing); M.J. Bennett (London Drugs TV); Bev Crowder, Cancer Centre (Fit2 Fitbit donated by Tom Harris Cellular); Ron Halwa, Berezan Liquor Store and Jospeh Mayne ($100 Mastercard Gift Cards– donated by Shawn Pierce of Creative Mortgage); Janet Fredricks (Kaenon polarized sunglasses donated by Laura Draycott of Wink i Wear); Jeremy Holloway (Dewalt Drill donated by Canadian Home Builders Association); Mavis Messerschmidt ($500 Gift Certificate from Laurie Paxton of Symmetry Studio); Jeremy Mason, Odlum Brown (Polar Bear Office Desk and Pen Holder carved from White Gypsum – donated by Ed Schiller). Believe it or not, there are still a couple of grand prizes that have not been claimed. Look in your bags and give me a call at 250-862-7662.

Congratulations to local magician, Ryan Michael who brought home two gold medals; one at the Pacific Coast of American Magicians and one at the Canadian Association of Magicians. The two categories that he competed in were close-up magic and mentalism. Ryan also brought home the Tony Eng People’s Choice Award for the magician the audience enjoyed most throughout the entire competition. He is currently booking shows for the Christmas season. Call 780-931-6174 or ryanmichaelmagic@gmail.com.

Uptown Rutland Association’s Uptown After Hours hosted by Interior Savings Rutland Branch, 185 Rutland Road S. is Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. Join in the 2nd Annual Pizza Wars ($10).

Rutland Vapes (The Alternative) owned and operated by Farouk Lila is Kelowna’s newest E-Cigarette shop located at 168 – 170 Rutland Road N. Open seven days a week with a loyalty program. www.rutlandvapes.com.

Happy 54th Anniversary Bob and Sonja Rosco (Oct. 22).

Basil and Mint Restaurant at 3799 Lakeshore Road is celebrating their 2nd anniversary in business. Co-owned and operated by partners Ken Cheung and chef Peter McGeown this fine dining, fresh restaurant is a popular eatery in the mission area of the city. The atmosphere is chic with an electric but comfortable flare and large patio. Chef Peter is well versed in the industry, owning restaurants before this venture. Basil and Mint has an excellent wine menu and a fun lounge/bar. The most popular menu at Basil and Mint is their three course dinner menu for $38 which offers several delicious items. They also offer gluten free, vegetarian and allergy sensitive options. Open daily from 5 to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant will close for large private functions up to 120 patrons. Call 236-420-2100.

Once again, the Legion is gearing up for their Annual Poppy Campaign, starting Friday, Oct. 27. They are looking for canvassers with many spots to fill with a day longer campaign. You do not have to be a Legion member to volunteer as they need all the help they can get this year. To volunteer, call 250-762-2961 or drop into the office at 1380 Bertram Street.

Speaking of the Legion, A Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Collection is a collection of selected short stores which have appeared in the branch newsletter since 2011. Legion branch member, author and fiction writer Bill Peckham has donated 15 stories for the collection as well as his time to format the book, work on the cover design and shepherd the book through the printing process. The book is available at the branch office for $10 with all monies from the sale going directly to the Poppy Fund. You can also call 250-762-4117 and reserve a copy. Support our veterans in this project.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 3327 Lakeshore Road, owned and operated by pharmacist Holly Summer is hosting the Great Gatsby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be gifts with purchase, makeovers, hair styling, wine and lots of prizes. $10 per ticket with $5 going to breast cancer and $5 to a purchase. Call 250-868-9521.

The BC Old Time Fiddlers, Local Chapter #7 would like to invite individual fiddle players, young and old to join them. When they play at events they like variety, so if you sing, or play backup guitar, piano, drums, accordion or mandolin that would be a welcome plus. The BC Old Time Fiddlers are starting up their new season of playing in 20 senior and nursing homes each month, including schools, the Legion and other special events. They are well known and well received entertainers. Their eldest playing member is 94 and several others are in their 80’s. They also host a Canada Recognized Accredited Fiddle Competition every year and last year and again next year they will be hosting the Provincial Competition. Call Irene McAvena, president at 778-821-4095 or itamcavena1@gmail.com.

Okanagan Historical Society is hosting a fall social on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Missionwood Retirement Resort, 1075 Barnes Avenue from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Guest speaker is Caroline MacHardy. Ticket $10 at Mosaic Books, Okanagan Heritage Museum or call 250-862-2801.

Spookanagan Fights Hunger is an event run by UBCO students focusing on the fight to help end hunger. On Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. participants will be going door-to-door collecting canned food goods in the Rutland area that will be donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Those interested in helping to collect canned-food goods should sign up on the Facebook page “SpoOkanagan Fights Hunger.” If you are living in Rutland, another way to get involved is to prepare non-perishable items to donate when participants come to your door. More information can be found by checking out the Facebook page or by emailing okanaganfightshunger@gmail.com.

If you love to walk through a haunted house display, Halloween Haunted Display 2017 is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, Saturday, Oct. 28, Sunday, Oct. 29 and Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 945 Grenfell Road (off Ethel Street), the residence of Paul Coxe. Paul has invested in more Halloween display items for this year, which promises to be bigger and better than last year. Cash and food donations will be accepted for the Kelowna Food Bank. Last year, 800 people visited over three days and over $400 in cash and 400 plus pounds of food was gathered. Supported by Rayacom Print & Design, Super Save Fencing, Claremar Delivery Service, Winn Rentals, My Country Garden and Village Flowers. For more information contact Clarence Johnson at 250-717-7563.

Kudos to Bust ‘N Loose, Kelowna’s Breast Cancer Paddling Team who donated $5,000 for a PET/CT scanner fundraiser for KGH. The group has pledged to raise $10,000 during the three year fundraising period for the scanner. Members are: Competitive Paddlers: Wendy Aitken, Maurine Arsenault, Marlene Belluz, Chris Berry, Judy Cameron, Happy Campbell, Julie Cancela, Wendy Cowan, Diane Facciotti, Lisa Falkingham, Julia Fraser, Linda Groff, Joyce Hahn, Ruth Hammond, Nora Harris, Lynne Heidt, Judy Hodson, Colleen Hogan, Wendy Kelly, Maria King, Sue McEwan, Wendy McLeish, Pat McPhee, Jeaneen Rudolph, Marg Schleppe, Janet Sperle, Rose Tchir, Debbie Williams, Alice Zaporosky. Recreational Paddlers: Celia Besse, Bev Billehaug, Tara Davies, Sue Fawcett, Morag Stevenson. Support Members: Ali Smith, Barbara Ann Watson, Marie-Louise Baillie, Rhonda Clarke, Marilynne Elliott, Jamie Fretz-Stone, Kirsti Jarrett, Tania Korby, Sharon Leveque, Leslie Sigalas, Janet Skubiak, Mona Trussell, Kathy Turner. New members are welcome. www.bustnloose.com.

Birthdays of the week – Gord Brennan (Oct. 19); Happy 65th Terry Trager (Oct. 25); Spencer Wylie (Oct. 26); Terry Wardrop (Oct. 27); Al Kirschner (Oct. 27); Gail Harrison (Oct. 27); A’Lana Rains (Oct. 28); Darren Light (Oct. 28); Bernie Schleppe (Oct. 28); Gary Topham (Oct. 28); Tony Schleppe (Oct. 29); Loyal Wooldridge (Oct. 29); Mark Beaulieu (Oct. 29); Laurie Baird (Oct. 30); Don Gerein (Oct. 30); Denis Picard (Oct. 30); Jackie Schleppe (Oct. 31). In memory of Jim Milne (Oct. 25).

