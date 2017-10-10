Hit-and-run suspect nabbed by Kelowna RCMP

With the help of a canine partner, Dex, police caught suspect who fled scene of an accident Saturday

A Kelowna man is in custody and faces charges after leaving the scene of a crash Oct. 7 on Gordon Drive. -Image: Contributed

A suspect in a hit-and-run injury collision was tracked down and nabbed Saturday evening by the Kelowna RCMP, with the support of one of its Police Service Dogs.

On Oct. 7, just past 9:30 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section responded to the intersection of Springfield Road and Gordon Drive for reports of a two-vehicle collision, where one of the vehicles failed to remain at the scene of the crash.

Police have learned that a southbound grey Saturn LS1 sedan, on Gordon Drive, had been struck by a black Chevrolet Avalanche, which had reportedly been westbound on Springfield Road at the time.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche failed to stop for a red light at the intersection.

A witness to the crash followed the black Chevrolet Avalanche, which allegedly immediately fled the collision scene. The witness guided RCMP to a second location where the Chevrolet Avalanche had been left abandoned.

“Kelowna RCMP officers responded to the collision scene, alongside emergency medical crews who provided medical assistance to the four occupants of the Saturn who sustained non-life threatening injuries,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“At the same time, additional officers set up and area of containment around the ditched Avalanche and called for the assistance of PSD (Police Service Dog) Dex to search for their hit and run suspect.”

A 32-year-old Kelowna man was tracked down by the police canine and subsequently taken into police custody. He faces potential charges under both the Criminal Code and the BC Motor Vehicle Act. He is expected to appear in Court on Jan. 18, 2018.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.