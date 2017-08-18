Hit and run suspect sought

Police are looking to identify the driver they believe is responsible for breaking a pedestrian’s leg

Kelowna RCMP are asking for your helping finding a hit and run suspect.

Police are trying to identify both the driver and the vehicle involved a hit and run collision with a pedestrian early Saturday morning that landed a 30-year-old Kelowna man in hospital with a broken leg and minor abrasions to his arm.

Cpl. Tania Carroll said that RCMP received a report of a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Gordon Drive and Lequime Road on Aug. 12, 2017 at 1:55 a.m.

“The pedestrian was struck from behind as he was walking southbound on Gordon Drive by a car that he believed to be an import type car,” said Carroll.

“There may be front end damage to this vehicle. The driver of this vehicle did not stop to render any assistance to the injured male. Thankfully the pedestrian was able to call for help. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his broken leg.”

RCMP are continuing their efforts to identify and locate the suspect vehicle involved.

Anyone with any information, or if you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you , is urged to contact Const. Ryan Law of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

