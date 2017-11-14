A real estate sold sign is shown outside a house in Vancouver, Tuesday, Jan.3, 2017. File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Home sales in B.C. rise in October

Home sales in B.C. rise in October despite higher prices, less choice

British Columbia’s housing market continues to power forward even though real estate experts say fewer properties are available for sale.

The British Columbia Real Estate Association says there were 8,677 residential sales across the province in October, a leap of 19.3 per cent over the same period last year.

The association says $6.25 billion changed hands during last month’s transactions, a 41.6 per cent increase over total sales value recorded in October 2016.

The average residential price also climbed to $720,129, up 18.7 per cent over the same period last year.

Related: August home sales strong in B.C., but change is coming

But association chief economist Cameron Muir says total active listings dipped 5.1 per cent in October and have declined 49 per cent over the last five years.

He says the housing market is considered in relative balance when the number of sales is no more than 20 per cent higher than the number of active listings, but that ratio hit 31 per cent in October, and the lack of listings means sellers have the power to set their price.

“A lack of supply in the resale market continues to put upward pressure on home prices in most BC regions,” Muir says.

Since the start of 2017, the association says B.C. residential sales dollar volume is down 9.4 per cent to $63.8 billion, when compared with January to October last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver summit to combat use of child soldiers
Next story
Father of missing B.C. woman fundraises for drones to help in search

Just Posted

Lost camera returned to Kelowna woman

Kelowna grandmother is elated by the return of her camera that had irreplaceable pictures on it

Get ready for the ringing bells of the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army Central Okanagan kicks off the 2017 Christmas Kettle Campaign

Tree of Hope taking shape

Kelowna landmark being hoisted today.

No charges in downtown confrontation

Multiple police officers responded to incident in downtown Kelowna on Saturday night

Passion for art with Peachland Seniors

Peachland 50-plus activity centre near Kelowna had another busy month

Remembrance Day in Kelowna

Hundreds gather in City Park to remember those who gave sacrifice for this country

Unique New Year’s Eve event in Kelowna

Kelowna Concierge and Start Fresh Kitchen are offering a unique New Year’s Eve event.

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen’s murder

An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

Stories from the overdose crisis’ front lines

Drug users and first responders share stories from the B.C. overdose crisis’ front lines

Donair Cam: Watch your meat on the spit

Halifax’s official food now live streaming 24 hours a day

Father of missing B.C. woman fundraises for drones to help in search

“We’ll fight this right to the very end,” said Simpson. ”We’ll bring our daughter home and lay her to rest here.”

Home sales in B.C. rise in October

Home sales in B.C. rise in October despite higher prices, less choice

Most Read