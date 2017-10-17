UPDATED: Three dead after ammonia leak in Fernie, city says

Emergency crews responded to the arena after reports came in about an alleged ammonia leak

The city of Fernie has confirmed that three people have died following an ammonia leak at the local hockey arena.

The Fernie Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and Elk Valley RCMP are still on scene at the Fernie Memorial Arena, following afternoon reports of the leak.

Streets surrounding the arena are also under evacuation, and Emergency Social Services is being set up at the Senior Citizens Drop-in Centre, located at 562 3rd Avenue.

Streets surrounding the arena are closed. This includes 9th Street from Hwy 3 to 6th Avenue, 6th Avenue from 9th Street to 11th Street, 11th Street between Hwy 3 and 6th Avenue.

Hwy 3 remains open to traffic.

The public is asked to avoid the area while crews deal with the situation.



