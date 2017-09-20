Hospital construction on time, on budget

RAISING THE TOWER — Medical chief of staff Dr. Brad Raison of Penticton Regional Hospital and John Moorhouse of the Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation look over one of the rooms in the David E. Kampe Tower currently under construction at the hospital during a media tour Tuesday afternoon. The foundation is still working to raise the $20-million share of the project. Mark Brett/Western News

Construction of the David E. Kampe Tower is progressing on time and on budget, according to Interior Health.

The concrete structure of the patient care tower is nearing completion with excavation for the construction of the parkade scheduled to commence next month, an exciting prospect for hospital staff.

“I think moving in to a new building is like moving in to a new house, everybody loves it,” said Dr. Brad Raison, PRH Chief of Staff and Regional Chief of Staff South Okanagan. “It will allow us to have more space and room to work and help the patients. We’re excited alright.”

Construction began in spring 2016 and while last year’s harsh winter caused delays, the project is back on schedule and is anticipated to open for patients in April 2019.

“The winter, we were set back by the weather a bit. It was a harsh winter,” explained Jason Hui, EllisDon Project Manager. “It was tough on the guys too. We made everyone work hard and they did and they pulled their weight and now the structure is pretty much up. We’re only a week away from topping up.”

The David E. Kampe Tower is Phase I of the $312.46 million Penticton Regional Hospital Patient Care Tower Project. Funding partners of the project include the province of British Columbia contributing $161.1 million, Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District contributing $117 million, South Okanagan Medical Foundation contributing $20 million and Interior Health contributing $14.4 million.

Carey Bornn, Executive Director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, said they are still working to hit that $20 million goal.

“The community is doing a lot, the number we always want to focus on is that $20-million number, that is what we are trying to generate from the community” explained Bornn.

“We need another $5.75 million and its coming month by month, we’re going to get there. There is actually some exciting news that you will hear about over the next few months, some big gifts that we are working on right now. We have hope and we have reason to smile, but we have reason to ask as well.”

Upon completion the tower will be six storeys with a rooftop helipad and parkade. Features of the new tower include;

84 single patient rooms, each with its own washroom

Satellite medical imaging – including a new MRI and Nuclear Medicine program

Surgical services including:

Five operating rooms Three minor procedure rooms Two endoscopy rooms One cystoscopy room

An ambulatory care centre with outpatient services including:

Cardiology Neurology Orthopedics Respirology Pre-surgical screening Maternal/child clinic Outpatient lab

A new medical device reprocessing department

Space for the University of British Columbia Faculty of Medicine, including a shared library

Approximately 480 parking stalls in the parkade

Phase II of the project will involve the renovation of vacated areas in the existing hospital building. Renovations will occur to the emergency department, pharmacy and supplies and equipment stores. Phase II renovations are expected to begin in May 2019 and be completed by 2021.

Jason Hui, EllisDon Project Manager, Maureen Thomson, Acute Health Services Director, Dr. Brad Raison, PRH Chief of Staff & Regional Chief of Staff South Okanagan, Carey Bornn, Executive Director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation and Vince Nord, EllisDon General Superintendent (l-r) pose outside of the David E. Kampe Tower currently under construction. Carmen Weld/Black Press

Local media check out one of five new surgical rooms under construction in the David E. Kampe Tower. Carmen Weld/Black Press