Hot-button issue to be presented at council meeting tonight

Lake Country - A petition to save Gable Beach North public access will be brought before council

A petition to save public property near Gable Beach North has 1,337 signatures, according to the Save Gable Beach intuitive.

In a Facebook post Monday, Lake Country residents said they are still collecting signatures which will be presented at a Lake Country council meeting tonight.

The beach has been a hot-button issue for city council and residents.

The city plans to sell the strip of land to three adjacent property owners for $1.34 million. That amount will go towards reducing Kelowna’s interest in Lake Country rail trail lands, according to the city.

In September, Carr’s Landing resident Cara Reed addressed city council, asking to turn the beach into a city park.

