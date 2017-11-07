Credit: Facebook

Hot-button issue to be presented at council meeting tonight

Lake Country - A petition to save Gable Beach North public access will be brought before council

A petition to save public property near Gable Beach North has 1,337 signatures, according to the Save Gable Beach intuitive.

In a Facebook post Monday, Lake Country residents said they are still collecting signatures which will be presented at a Lake Country council meeting tonight.

The beach has been a hot-button issue for city council and residents.

The city plans to sell the strip of land to three adjacent property owners for $1.34 million. That amount will go towards reducing Kelowna’s interest in Lake Country rail trail lands, according to the city.

In September, Carr’s Landing resident Cara Reed addressed city council, asking to turn the beach into a city park.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer
Next story
Kelowna mayor frustrated by residents’ climate change message

Just Posted

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

West Kelowna pot shops facing fines to stay open

Five of the six marijuana dispensaries are defying orders to close and face $1000/day fines

Kelowna cops search for suspect

A new picture has been released by the RCMP of a robbery at the M&M store in Kelowna

Temperature records toppled throughout the southern Interior

Cold weather hits the valley with a thud

Hot-button issue to be presented at council meeting tonight

Lake Country - A petition to save Gable Beach North public access will be brought before council

Honouring Canada’s veterans through dance

Ballet Kelowna to give special Remembrance Day program Nov. 10 and 11

Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

Strapping in at the WFN

West Kelowna - Car seats were donated to the WFN as part of a child safety initiative

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Okanagan-built concussion app takes off

Peachland, Kelowna developed product PACE app will help children diagnosed with concussion

Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Const. John Davidson served 24 years in law enforcement

Hands-on Naloxone courses go Canada-wide

St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis

Heat stop ‘Pack for second victory

UBCO men split with Thompson Rivers, will host high-powered Alberta Friday

Most Read