House cat escaped cougar attack

A house cat managed to escape attack by a much bigger cat in Armstrong last week.

Conservation officers received report of a cougar Wednesday in the Catherine Crescent area of Armstrong.

“A cougar had been sighted attacking a house cat but the house cat got away,” said Marc Plamondon, seasonal conservation officer. “COs attended and spoke with the witness who said she saw a smaller-sized cougar (about the size of a German shepherd) attack a house cat but the house cat was able to get away. The injuries it sustained are unknown.”

The area was searched but there was no sign of the cougar. No further calls of cougar sightings in Armstrong have been received.