UPDATE: Elderly homeowner missing in destructive blaze

(Files from the Western News’ Kristi Patton, in the field)

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

An elderly woman is still missing after her home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday evening.

The fire collapsed the first home before spreading to a nearby house, destroying it as well.

Richard Ouellet is visiting from Calgary and was riding his bike along the beach when he first saw the blaze.

“It was small starting, but within minutes it was just engulfed. There was a big tree that went up in flames like crazy and that house burned down in seconds,” said Ouellet. “It was unbelievable how fast that thing went down.”

He said the winds spread the fire to the next home, which fire crews fought valiantly to save.

“They did an unreal job preventing it from fully igniting,” said Ouellet.

Like the neighbours below, Ouellet is worried about the woman who lived in the home that collapsed during the fire.

“This woman was frantic, she said her mother lived there and she was trying to find out if they got her out,” said Ouellet.

“If she was home, I doubt she had a chance to get out, it moved so fast. It burnt so quickly, the smoke was suffocating.”

At least two homes were destroyed in the blaze and the cause is currently unknown.

Firefighters on scene say they have not been able to locate the elderly homeowner.

——

UPDATE: 7:35 p.m.

At least two structures have been destroyed in a violent house fire Wednesday evening.

Sebastian Bade lives just three houses over from the blaze and saw the fire first spark at about 6:30 p.m.

“That was about 40 minutes ago and now it is completely burnt,” said Bade.

“We saw the big flames shooting out, we grabbed our pets, our belongings, our valuables and then hooked up a couple houses and sprayed the house, our roof and the roof next door. We are ready to go, just in case.”

He says an elderly woman in her mid-90s occupied the home where the fire started and neighbours are concerned for her well being.

“It is pretty scary, especially when you see the house next door is pretty much gone now too, that could have been ours.”

The elderly occupant of the initial home is still missing according to firefighters on scene.

More to come.

—-

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

At least one home has reportedly been destroyed in the blaze.

——

ORIGINAL: 7 p.m.

Fire crews are battling a destructive blaze near Skaha Lake Marina Wednesday evening.

The fire is reportedly burning in two homes.

A large plume of smoke and a red glow can be seen from across the lake.

Lakeside Road is closed in both directions just after Brantford Avenue as crews fight the blaze.

The Western has a reporter on the way to the scene.

More to come.

Send us your best photos, video and news tips by click Contact at the top of the page.

PFD working a 3 alarm structure fire now pic.twitter.com/jD9Z2mG18n — Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) October 12, 2017

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.