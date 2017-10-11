UPDATE: Rutland grow-op up in flames

Emergency crews unable to fight flames at residence due to grow-op.

UPDATE: 9:48 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene of a blaze at a home on McDonald Road to find smoke and flame coming from the roof of the residence.

Platoon Captain Scott Clark says crews did a full walk around of the house and before entering discovered a marijuana grow operation, at which point all firefighters were pulled back from the structure.

“RCMP arrived and were able to speak with the owner of the house and the owner did confirm it was a grow-op and the power was cut a few days earlier.”

Fire crews were able to enter the home and extinguish the flames.

“It seems it was a minor fire in the attic of the home,” says Clark. “It isn’t a major fire, but getting at it is a bit tricky right now, they are having trouble access it.”

The owner was the only person inside the residence at the time of the incident and was able to escape safely.

The cause of the fire is not known and is currently under investigation.

——————-

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire at 425 McDonald Road in Rutland.

The blaze was first reported just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to those on scene the residents were able to safely leave the home before fire crews arrived.

Multiple emergency crews are in attendance and the area of McDonald Road and Leathead Road is blocked to traffic.

BC Ambulance is on scene.

More to come.