Hyatt hotel proposed for busy Kelowna corner

A six-storey Hyatt hotel could soon be built on a busy, long-vacant Kelowna corner.

Plans for the hotel and accompanying six-storey mixed use building at the corner of Enterprise Way and Spall Road will be presented to council today for a rezoning application.

City staff is supporting the bylaw amendments that will allow for the larger footprint, saying the subject property is currently vacant, under-utilized and in an ideal spot for a development of this kind.

“The property is located in a strategic position within the Mid-town Urban Centre at the intersection of two busy roads serviced by the nearby rapid transit network, and is also well served by nearby shopping plazas, a recreation centre, multi-use trails, and the Landmark employment hub,” reads the report to council.

The Official Community Plan future land use designation for the property is Mixed Use Residential/Commercial.

The property’s Walk Score is 74, which means most errands can be accomplished on foot.

“As a result, staff are supportive of the proposed rezoning to the CD17-Mixed Use Commercial –High Density zone in order to facilitate the development of a major hotel and mixed- use commercial and residential building,” reads the report.

With city’s approval the application will move to a public hearing.

The proposed project is time sensitive as the applicant has a contract with Hyatt Hotels that requires construction begin in the spring of 2018.