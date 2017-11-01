ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

ICBC rates increase 6.4 per cent for basic coverage today.

Announced in September, Attorney General David Eby said the rate hike comes after ICBC recorded its largest loss in history.

The basic rate increase translates to $57 a year more for the average B.C. driver on basic insurance.

For drivers who also have ICBC’s optional insurance coverage, a series of quarterly increases in those rates mean the average driver will be paying $130 a year more by next year.

Drivers with at-fault crashes now also face steeper rate increases than are currently assessed.

With files from Tom Fletcher

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heart valve invented

Just Posted

Tech help for vulnerable Okanagan women

Kelowna tech company YodelMe that’s created an app that allows people to stay in touch.

Kelowna Art Gallery getting more room to store works

Federal government grant helps gallery expand its vault

Okanagan regiment centre of Remembrance Day presentation

Kelowna - Professor Howard Hisdal will be speaking on the Okanagan’s involvement in Vimy Ridge

Kelowna claiming $2.2 million in flood relief from the province

A much bigger claim is still to come to cover the cost of recovering from this spring’s flooding

11 years of fireworks in Lake Country

The annual fireworks show will be held at 8 p.m. at Beasley Park

Stars’ Benn and Hitchcock back in familiar surroundings

With the NHL’s Dallas Stars in Kelowna for two days, its biggest star recalls playing for the Rockets

Heart valve invented

UBC Okanagan comes up with new heart valve

NYC truck attack: Investigators scour driver’s background

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Age group registrations open for Super League Triathlon-Penticton

Super League Triathlon is a three-day format featuring both age group and professional athletes

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

Letter: Finding another lane on Bennett bridge

Kelowna letter writer has an idea how to help traffic congestion

Rockets open road swing Wednesday night

WHL club begins a stretch of road games in Tri City before heading to the island

DeHart: What’s going in the old East Side Mario’s

Kelowna hotelier takes a tour around the business scene in the city in her weekly column

Editorial: Sex workers in need of help

Kelowna editorial calls for more creative community thinking to help women at risk

Most Read