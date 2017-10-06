Illegal hunting caught in road check

There were 16 charges in total and those including four loaded firearms in motor vehicles.

Loaded guns and illegally hunted creatures were found by authorities who set up a road check last week.

“North Okanagan Zone Conservation Officers and Aquatic Invasive Species Inspectors partnered with the RCMP to conduct compliance checks on Highway 33, near Kelowna,” reads the post from the B.C. Conservation Service.

“Over 1,000 vehicles came through the check, including over 300 vehicles that had been returning from a hunting or fishing trip. There were 16 charges in total and those including four loaded firearms in motor vehicles.”

There was one illegal deer was seized and 20 warnings were issued for a wide variety of offences including ORV, Wildlife Act, and Fisheries Act violations.