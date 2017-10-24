In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Parkinson Recreation Centre was packed Sunday with all sorts of heroes, villians and monsters for Kelowna’s first Comic and Collectibles Expo.

Special guests included: “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Christopher Lee, Tracy Lynn Cruz and more.

Claire Tubera dresses as Bewitching Nidalee, from League of Legends, for the first Kelowna Comic and Collectibles Expo, Sunday, at the Parkinson Recreation Centre. The day was packed with comics, collectables, and pop culture. - Credit: Douglas David Farrow

Yelaina May of Costumes, Custom Clothing and Alterations dressed as Merida from the movie Brave during the first Kelowna Comic and Collectibles Expo, Sunday, at the Parkinson Recreation Centre. - Credit: Douglas David Farrow