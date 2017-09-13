Increase in B.C. incomes falls short of inflation rate: census

Median incomes rose by 12.2 per cent between 2005-2015, but inflation rose more

Despite an overall rise in income, escalating inflation means British Columbians are earning less now on average than they were a decade ago.

Statistics Canada data released Wednesday suggests that while incomes increased by 12.2 per cent between 2005 and 2015, inflation grew by 18.9 per cent.

A person earning the median income in 2015, for example, took home $4,200 less, accounting for inflation, than they did 10 years earlier.

The figures place B.C. residents’ earnings seventh in Canada, but still above the national rate of 10.8 per cent. The province’s median income was $69,995, compared to $70,336 Canada-wide.

Jumps to median income varied wildly throughout the province. Dawson Creek saw a 31.6-per-cent increase, while Quesnel, Port Alberni and Powell River saw rises of less than two per cent. Median incomes went up 11.2 per cent in Vancouver.

Slightly more than 15 per cent of British Columbians remain under the low-income cutoff – a number that has barely changed in the past decade. Youth under 25 are the most likely to be in low-income families, from 18 per cent for kids up to four years old to 18.6 per cent for ages 15-19 and 19.8 per cent for those aged 20 to 24.

At 20.3 per cent, Port Alberni had the highest number of low-income earners. The greater Vancouver area sits at 16.5 per cent, in comparison, while Fort. St. John comes in the lowest with 7.3 per cent.

Among Lower Mainland cities, White Rock had the lowest increase in median incomes at 4.6 per cent. Vancouver and Mission were neck-and-neck for the highest increase, at 16.8 per cent and 16.5 per cent respectively.

Lower Mainland median incomes, 2015:

No surprise, the data suggests single-parent families were much more likely to be poor than two-parent families.

A single parent with three or more kids was 3.5 times more likely to live below the poverty line than a family with three or more kids but two parents. In general, 40.3 per cent of single-parent families were low-income, compared to just 11.9 per cent of two-parent families.

In comparison, 32.1 per cent of people living alone were below the low-income cutoff.

% of low income kids shrank, but % of low income seniors is growing.

