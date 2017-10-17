Indian cuisine from local company at Gospel Mission

Cab drivers in the Kelowna area are used to seeing people in need on the city streets downtown, especially on late night fares.

But on Monday, a handful of cabbies got a different experience, hosting a meal at the Gospel Mission and serving some 250 lunches to people who use the shelter.

“Most of the people we see on the street when we drive taxi so we thought this was something we wanted to do to give back,” said Sukhdev Singh Goraya of Kelowna cabs.

Today’s lunch offering was the first time Kelowna cabs had done something like this with the Gospel Mission and it was a very positive experience, said Goraya.

The company donated the food and cooked up a traditional Indian meal featuring samosas, rice, chick peas and more. The food was prepared by family members of the company’s directors and shareholders and then brought to the mission where six cab drivers went into the kitchen and into serving mode.

Goraya said it went very well.

“It was great, even the staff at the Gospel Mission were really appreciative. They asked if we could do it annually,” he said, noting patrons of the mission also seemed to enjoy the food.

“It’s really very important,” he said.

The serving of lunch also coincided with the upcoming Diwali festival, celebrated by Hindus and Sikh’s as a festival of light which has a theme of giving back to those in need, said Goraya.

Diwali is celebrated on Oct. 19.

