Injured mountain biker rescued in West Kelowna’ Rose Valley Regional Park

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says it went to the aid of an injured mountain bike rider Thursday afternoon.

According to WKFR, at approximately 2:20 p.m. it received a call for the rider biker who was in in Rose Valley Regional Park.

When rescue crews arrived,the patient was quickly accessed after being reached via the park’s trail system.

The patient was suffering from what appeared to be a knee injury, but was in otherwise stable condition. WKFR crews treated the injury and transported the patient out on a rescue mobility device known as “the wheel.” The patient was then turned over to waiting B.C. Ambulance crews in the parking lot.

WKFR responded with two rescues, an engine and a command unit, for a total of eight personnel. In addition to BC Ambulance, RCMP also attended the scene.

No details about the patient were initially released.