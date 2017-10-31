Inmate suing Okanagan Correctional over cart crash

Inmate reportedly asked to see health care staff a second time for weeks with no response

Warden Steve DiCastri recieves the keys to the Okanagan Correctional Centre from CEO of Plenary Concessions Mike Marasco in October 2016. Western News file photo

An Okanagan Correctional Centre inmate is suing the jail over a reported injury sustained from a meal cart.

A small claims court file from Michael Bradley Telford indicates he is looking for $35,000 from the provincial jail, after he ran over his left heel with a meal cart while trying to avoid a Correctional Service officer.

“I went to stop the cart and when doing that the heavy cart ran over my left heel, dragging my left leg underneath, finally stopping on my left heel, causing a sharp pain up the left side of my body,” Telford’s claim says.

“I limped back to my unit, then was ordered to walk back to health care. Once there, (I) was quickly looked after.”

Related: 4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

Telford claims in that time his foot had begun to swell, “causing it to be very stiff.”

“I was given no pain meds, only promised them, but never given them,” he said, adding he was told to put a tensor bandage on himself.

“”For weeks I asked to see health care again, all documented. My left knee now clicks because of it, ad the top of my left foot is still numb from the injury.”

No response has been filed by the correctional centre to the claim filed on Monday.

Related: Prison an ‘economic boon’ to the South Okanagan

@dustinrgodfrey



dustin.godfrey@pentictonwesternnews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.