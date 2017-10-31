Warden Steve DiCastri recieves the keys to the Okanagan Correctional Centre from CEO of Plenary Concessions Mike Marasco in October 2016. Western News file photo

Inmate suing Okanagan Correctional over cart crash

Inmate reportedly asked to see health care staff a second time for weeks with no response

An Okanagan Correctional Centre inmate is suing the jail over a reported injury sustained from a meal cart.

A small claims court file from Michael Bradley Telford indicates he is looking for $35,000 from the provincial jail, after he ran over his left heel with a meal cart while trying to avoid a Correctional Service officer.

“I went to stop the cart and when doing that the heavy cart ran over my left heel, dragging my left leg underneath, finally stopping on my left heel, causing a sharp pain up the left side of my body,” Telford’s claim says.

“I limped back to my unit, then was ordered to walk back to health care. Once there, (I) was quickly looked after.”

Related: 4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

Telford claims in that time his foot had begun to swell, “causing it to be very stiff.”

“I was given no pain meds, only promised them, but never given them,” he said, adding he was told to put a tensor bandage on himself.

“”For weeks I asked to see health care again, all documented. My left knee now clicks because of it, ad the top of my left foot is still numb from the injury.”

No response has been filed by the correctional centre to the claim filed on Monday.

Related: Prison an ‘economic boon’ to the South Okanagan

@dustinrgodfrey

dustin.godfrey@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna claiming $2.2 million in flood relief from the province
Next story
‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Just Posted

Kelowna claiming $2.2 million in flood relief from the province

A much bigger claim is still to come to cover the cost of recovering from this spring’s flooding

11 years of fireworks in Lake Country

The annual fireworks show will be held at 8 p.m. at Beasley Park

Gas price hike will get worse

Prices across BC Interior expected to reach 125.9/litre mark

2015 plane crash report coming Thursday

The plane, belonging to Kelowna-based Carson Air, crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains

Collision causes extensive vehicle damage

West Kelowna - A collision resulted in serious damage to two vehicles

Scare School

Students at Harwood Elementary show off their spooky spirt at their annual Halloween parade

Gallery collection grows

The Kelowna Art Gallery’s collection is getting bigger thanks to a grant from the federal government

Early taste of winter coming

Get your boots out and check your tires, Environment Canada says winter is on its way.

Scare School

Students at Harwood Elementary show off their spooky spirt at their annual Halloween parade

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Police canvass area regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Unique honour for Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

TOTA adopted into international sustainable tourism institute

Inmate suing Okanagan Correctional over cart crash

Inmate reportedly asked to see health care staff a second time for weeks with no response

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

Most Read