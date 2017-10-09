Input sought for Community Sport Plan

City of Kelowna looking for help in planning and executing quality sports programs

With Kelowna’s four-season playground, it’s no wonder that there are more than 75 local sport organizations with more than 30,000 participants. From hockey and volleyball to dragonboating and ultimate Frisbee, it’s easy to be active all year long.

The City of Kelowna is putting out a call to volunteers interested in providing input for Kelowna’s Community Sport Plan. Approximately 20 participants will have an opportunity to participate in a community discussion on Monday, Oct. 16 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

“We’re committed to ensuring our community is healthy, safe, active and inclusive,” said Doug Nicholas, Sport & Event Services Manager. “The development of the Community Sport Plan will support increased participation in sports throughout all life stages through the improved integration of the Canadian Sport for Life movement. We know that Sport and Physical Activity are fundamental to the early development of children and youth and the skills learned during play contribute to the holistic development of young people.”

The outcome of the Community Sport Plan will also lead to increased collaboration, planning and execution of quality sport programs across sectors and at all stages of the Canadian Sport for Life continuum. It will contribute to facility development plans and event procurement strategies that will provide a more coordinated approach to sport development.

To sign up for the community discussion, email bduquette@kelowna.ca by 4 p.m. on Oct. 11 with contact information and sports involved in (either current and previous). Names will be grouped by sport and drawn by lottery as there’s limited seating and to ensure equal representation. Only selected participants will be contacted by Oct. 12.

The draft Community Sport Plan will be available for general feedback through the online engagement tool at getinvolved.kelowna.ca in mid-November.