Intoxicated boaters on Okanagan Lake

Boaters on Okanagan Lake ended up losing their vessel Saturday night after it was impounded by police.

The Naramata Fire Department was called out onto the lake after a report someone on board the boat was yelling about self-harm and possible suicide.

According to Fire Chief Tony Trovao when crews arrived on scene it appeared those on board were intoxicated and were doing maneuvers on the water with their boat, too close to shore.

“They were just having a little too much fun,” he said.

Fire crews let the RCMP know about the situation as they continued to follow the boat on the water.

Trovao says the firefighters were on the water with the boaters from about 9 p.m. till midnight — then the boat tried to flee to an area of shore.

As the boat pulled into a loading area on Ritchie Avenue, those on board were greeted by police on shore who determined the driver to be intoxicated and therefore impounded the vessel.