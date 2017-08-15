Irrigation system saves water

Soccer fields in Mission Recreation Park are getting upgrades

Soccer fields in Kelowna are getting an upgrade which will save water.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 17, construction will get underway at Mission Recreation Park as part of the Irrigation Infrastructure Renewal Program.

“The irrigation system for three soccer fields will be upgraded and replaced in order to lower maintenance costs, improve watering efficiency and conserve more water,” said senior project manager Andrew Gibbs.

The $300,000 construction project is expected to be complete by Oct. 31.

Field bookings and schedules will be impacted. Staff are working closely with the user groups to reschedule.

Visit the city’s website and search for facility rentals or check out all the infrastructure projects planned this year.