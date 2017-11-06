It was no trick, it was a scratch-and-win Halloween treat

Debbie Davies of West Kelowna is $675,000 richer thanks to her scratch and win lottery prize.—contributed

Debbie Davies of West Kelowna received a memorable treat this Halloween—and it was no candy bar.

“I was scratching my Set for Life lottery ticket on Halloween night,” recalled Davies. “It showed I won, and it was the best Halloween treat ever.”

Davies discovered she had won $675,000 and immediately called her family over for a big celebration.

She said she plans to put some money towards her retirement, and then patiently wait for the next baseball season to start.

“My ultimate goal is to take a trip down the East Coast and watch a bunch of baseball games!”

Her winning ticket was purchased at the Real Canadian Superstore in Westbank.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.