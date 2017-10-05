It’s World Teacher Day

Do you remember that teacher who gave you skills and confidence you never knew you had?

Do you remember that amazing teacher, the one who gave you skills and confidence you never knew you had?

Every day, more than 1,550 education professionals work hard to create a brighter future for over 22,000 students in Central Okanagan Public Schools, and Oct. 5 is a day to recognize their contribution.

“Today marks World Teachers’ Day, and the Central Okanagan Board of Education is proud to recognize the many teachers who help make our district a leader in academic achievement,” reads a press release sent out by the district.

”Teaching is a calling, an essential occupation that is often as challenging as it is rewarding for those who dedicate their lives to training, mentoring, and encouraging young people. Central Okanagan Public Schools urges everyone in the community to join us in thanking the teachers in our lives.”

UNESCO launched World Teachers’ Day in 1994. Worldwide, there are more than 60 million teachers, the majority of them working in developing countries with limited resources.