Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country back open

Park has been closed since the Okanagan Centre fire; ball field will not re-open

Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country is now back open, after being closed since the beginning of the Okanagan Centre fire July 15.

The baseball diamond inside the park however, will remain closed for the season after sustaining damage when it served as a staging area for the fight against the fire.

The park backs onto Tyndall Road in Lake Country and the houses in the area surrounding the park were all evacuated.

Trees inside the park that were damaged in the fire have been felled and will be removed later in the fall and winter. Other trees that may appear burned have been push-tested and deemed safe.

Trails inside the park are back open for use for the public, as is a padel court and the park in general. The playground has been disinfected, cleaned and sanitized and will be open for play; the washrooms are open.

The ball diamonds will remain closed so repairs can be made to the areas damaged by fire truck access etc. during the Okanagan Centre fire of July 15th.

The public is reminded to exercise caution due to the dry conditions and high fire hazard.

The district wishes to thank everyone that refrained from accessing Jack Seaton Park and trails while it was closed over the past six weeks in the interest of public safety and due to the fire hazard.

The district’s Shaun Lesowski walks the trails at Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country, which has re-opened. - Image: Karen Miller

Some downed trees in Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country, which has re-opened. - Image: Karen Miller