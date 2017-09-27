Jail time for Enderby shooter

An Enderby man has been given jail time for shooting another man in October 2015.

Originally charged with attempted murder, Norman Dybdal, 60, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault and using a firearm while committing an indictable offence in June.

Dybdal was sentenced in Salmon Arm provincial court Tuesday. The charges of attempted murder and intentionally discharging a firearm were stayed by the Crown.

He was sentences to 22 months and 14 days jail for the aggravated assault charge and 12 months jail for the firearms charge. As well, Dybdal was ordered to forfeit the weapon used in the crime and has been banned from owning a weapon for 10 years.

Dybdal was arrested Oct. 19, 2015 after police were called to a property in rural Enderby. A man was found to have been shot multiple times and was seriously wounded. The victim was taken to hospital and was in critical but stable condition following the shooting.