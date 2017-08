Two cars collided near Boucherie and Gellatly Roads this afternoon

The jaws of life were used to help a person out of a vehicle after a two car accident this afternoon in West Kelowna.

Ambulance and fire officials responded to the scene of the accident, which happened near the intersection of Boucherie and Gellatly Roads in West Kelowna.

Crews were called to the scene just after 2:20 this afternoon.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

