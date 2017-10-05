Joe Rich looking for more firefighters

After battling the biggest blaze in recent memory in Joe Rich, department looking for new recruits

Firefighters off of Hwy 33 put out smouldering patches of the Joe Rich wildfire east of Kelowna Saturday afternoon. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Members of Joe Rich Fire Rescue showed their community dedication in fighting this summer’s Philpott Road wildfire.

But that was nothing new for the department which relies on a paid-on-call fire crew to respond to fire calls with Joe Rich Fire Rescue.

The department is looking for more members to join its team in serving their neighbours during October’s recruitment drive. Applications are now being accepted to become a member of the Joe Rich Fire Rescue Department.

Prospective members must live within eight kilometers of either the main hall (Station 51 – 11481 Highway 33) or the Goudie Road hall (Station 52 – 6550 Goudie Road). As well, they must be between the ages of 19 and 65 and be in good physical condition.

Anyone interested in becoming a paid-on-call firefighter should call 250-469-6179 and leave their name, phone number and email address. Potential recruits will be contacted regarding the next intake evening.

Applications and recruitment information is also available for downloading and printing on the RDCO website www.regionaldistrict.com/firerecruit.

Applications must be submitted no later than Oct. 30 and can be dropped off Tuesday evenings at the Highway 33 or Goudie Road fire halls or Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the regional district office, 1450 KLO Road in Kelowna.

Interviews and physical testing of potential candidates will take place this fall. Training will be provided for successful applicants during the department’s regular evening or weekend sessions.