Alex Louie, also known as Senklip, made his first trial appearance over gun smuggling charges Monday morning. Senklip is attempting to discredit the court’s jurisdiction over him as an Indigenous man. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News)

Justice to decide court’s jurisdiction over Indigenous man

Alex Louie, also known as Senklip, is standing trial over 9 charges related to alleged gun smuggling

The validity of a gun smuggling trial will be determined Tuesday morning, when a B.C. Supreme Court justice returns with a decision.

Alex Louie, also known by his Syilx name Senklip, is facing nine charges related to a Feb. 1 border crossing, in which he allegedly attempted to bring two handguns into Canada from the U.S.

Related: Alleged gun smuggler’s name disputed

A court clerk read out Senklip’s charges, to which he declined to enter a plea, repeating effectively the same statement for each charge.

“I reject the jurisdiction of the court, so asking me that before you prove your jurisdiction is putting the cart before the horse,” Senklip said, calling it an act of genocide and treason.

Senklip’s trial kicked off Monday morning with a jury selection, in which jurors only had to answer one question posed by Senklip: whether they have had relations with Indigenous people or experience on reserve.

After jury selection, the court entered a one-day pre-trial conference, much of which is covered by a publication ban, so as not to prematurely reveal evidence to the jury.

Related: Man charged with smuggling handguns across Osoyoos border

But a major part of the pre-trial conference covered whether or not the court holds jurisdiction over Senklip, who said he has renounced his citizenship and rights as an Indigenous man on unceded territory.

“The question of jurisdiction or Canada’s lack of it is the exclusive right of Indian Peoples, and can only be dealt with at an international level,” Senklip said. “It is not the duty of Indian Peoples to prove we are citizens of our nation. The burden of proof is on the judge to prove I, Senklip, … am a Canadian citizen.”

By assuming jurisdiction over Senklip, he said the court was committing “the crime of high treason,” adding he believed Judge Gregory Koturbash failed to prove the court’s jurisdiction over Indigenous Peoples.

Related: Courtroom rabble rouser granted internet access in jail

Court files show that case, filed in May 2015, was intended to determine jurisdiction. The court files indicate Senklip’s application was dismissed in a hearing the following month.

In his response, Crown lawyer Clarke Bennett brought forward cases from the past, claiming there is precedence for Canadian jurisdiction over Indigenous Peoples within its borders.

But Senklip called the Crown’s labelling of him as Aboriginal or First Nation “fraud.”

“So using additional case law to try to butter it up to say that he has jurisdiction over a person, when he specifically referenced Indians that the Crown did assume this jurisdiction over is labelling,” Senklip said.

Justice Arne Silverman is expected to make a decision on that issue Tuesday morning.

Related: Man calls for judge’s arrest, gets trial date

@dustinrgodfrey

dustin.godfrey@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by B.C. city councillor

Just Posted

Valley Road closed 24-7, for now

Kelowna road closure extended due to safety concerns to build creek retaining wall

Accused killer’s fate in the hands of Kelowna jury

The jury is expected to start deliberating this afternoon

Silver Creek RCMP search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

Above and beyond for the United Way

Local company keeps on raising money for the United Way of the Central Okanagan

Have your say on downtown parking in Kelowna

Open house scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Justice to decide court’s jurisdiction over Indigenous man

Alex Louie, also known as Senklip, is standing trial over 9 charges related to alleged gun smuggling

Province grants $784,000 for Okanagan projects

Rural Dividend grants support Okanagan community projects

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

Volunteers haul truckloads of garbage out of Hidden Lake campground

Volunteers clear out garbage

B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

Driver trapped for 16 hours after car flips

Member of Anarchist Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Osoyoos made discovery while out for walk

Penticton pilots new mobile parking payment app

Eliminating the need to carry change for parking meters

Most Read