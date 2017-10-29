Kamloops man faces attempted murder charges following police standoff

Shane William Caron faces 13 charges in total

  • Oct. 29, 2017 5:40 p.m.
  • News

Shane William Caron faces 13 charges, including four for attempted murder, following a police standoff in Kamloops Friday. (KTW photo)

A 35-year-old Kamloops man faces 13 charges stemming from Friday’s incident that included police being shot at, followed by a 17-hour standoff in the G&M Trailer Court off Highway 5 North.

Shane William Caron has been charged with four counts of attempted murder (in connection to shots being fired from a rifle at Mounties), use of a firearm while committing an assault, possession of a firearm without a licence, unlawfully occupying a vehicle with a firearm, discharging a firearm to prevent arrest, assault (related to the original complaint from Nanaimo Street to police at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday), unlawfully in a dwelling (related to the original complaint from Nanaimo Street to police at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday) and three counts of failure to comply with court conditions (related to the original complaint from Nanaimo Street to police at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday).

READ: ‘There was just pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” said a witness to the Kamloops standoff

The 13 charges are in addition to the domestic assault-related charges Caron was previously facing, which are also before the courts.

Caron is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Kamloops Mounties have finished processing the crime scene trailer park and RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said more charges may be recommended.

“This was an event that shook our whole city. Many people were adversely effected by this incident, like the children who couldn’t leave Sk’elep School on the Kamloops Indian Band Reserve, the residents of the effected neighbourhoods and the motorists trying to travel on Highway 5,” Pillay said.

“However, the community support through this operation has been overwhelmingly positive and the RCMP is very appreciative. I would like to say a special thank you to the residents of G&M Trailer Park who unfortunately endured a lengthy an uncomfortable situation. This community was very helpful to the police and graciously brought refreshments and even homemade food to the RCMP members posted there around the clock. Gestures like that really make a difference to morale and for that we sincerely thank you.”

Police were initially called for a report of a domestic assault involving the suspect at a North Shore home at 6 a.m. on Friday. The suspect had been released on bail on Oct. 16 following a previous arrest for alleged domestic violence.

RCMP Supt. Brad Mueller said investigators located the suspect at a home on Nanaimo Street in North Kamloops at about 9:40 a.m.

“When police tried to make contact with the suspect, he responded by threatening to shoot police with a firearm,” he said.

The suspect emerged from the home armed with a rifle and fled in a pickup truck, Mueller said, noting an RCMP tactical team was then called in to help.

Mueller said officers followed the truck from Nanaimo Street to the Mount Paul industrial area, with the suspect firing at police multiple times during the pursuit. He said some police vehicles suffered damage, and one area business told KTW its building was struck by a stray bullet.

According to Mueller, the suspect then retreated to his home in G&M trailer park, exchanging gunfire with the RCMP tactical team while doing so.

The suspect was arrested at about 4 a.m. on Saturday.

There were no injuries sustained during the events of Friday and early Saturday.

– Kamloops This Week

Previous story
Update: Reserve chute saves skydiver’s life

Just Posted

Two-vehicle crash on Highway 97

Injuries resulted from a collision between a pickup and an SUV Sunday in West Kelowna

Update: Reserve chute saves skydiver’s life

A male skydiver was injured after crashing at the Salmon Arm Airport

Power in Lake Country knocked out by vehicle

BC Hydro is in the process of restoring power to about 375 residents near Commonage Road

Importance of emergency preparedness highlighted

BC Military Family Resource Centre discusses what to do in emergencies Saturday in Kelowna

Cutting edge gas lab at Okanagan College

A new industry-ready training space for plumbing and piping trades students at OC

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

Kamloops man faces attempted murder charges following police standoff

Shane William Caron faces 13 charges in total

Halloween lives in the Central Okanagan

With the big day still 48 hours away, the spirit of Halloween… Continue reading

B.C. city councillor resigns after sexual assault conviction

David Murray resigned following a loud public outcry

One person injured in two-vehicle accident

The female driver of a car taken to hospital following a crash Sunday in Rutland area of Kelowna

Koyczan eager to be in front of hometown crowd

Shane Koyczan, world renowned poet and spoken word artist, returns to Penticton

Heat men split with Vikes, host TRU Saturday

UBC Okanagan opens Canada West hoops season in Victoria—men win one, women lose both

Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.

The U.S. senator was in Toronto for a soldout speech

Heat take rugby’s Hindson Cup

UBC Okanagan defeats Calgary for fifth title in seven years

Most Read